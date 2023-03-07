West Michigan firm working to reverse trend of ‘too few minorities in construction’

A portfolio of West Michigan businesses has tapped a longtime statewide policy advocate to help lead its strategy to bring more people of color into construction and related sectors.

Jimmy Greene, who has led the Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan since 2007, will join Black Lake Construction Firm this spring as a minority partner. The firm is under the Black Lake Companies LLC portfolio, which John Hendershot and other principals founded last year to build wealth and opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses. The portfolio also includes a technical school for trades training, a logistics firm, and a utility contracting company.

The construction startup is headed by Black Lake Companies Principal Preston Sain, the co-founder of Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, which is leading a 16-year, $100 million capital campaign to develop eight business districts across the city’s south side.

Greene said he will leverage his deep experience in construction and policy advocacy to grow the firm and help build a deeper bench of minority construction workers.

“That’s what my role is, to build a company and get into workforce development in training and hiring minorities because we certainly believe there are too few minorities in construction,” Greene said.

Construction companies also can develop a more diverse workforce to help resolve labor shortages, but most firms are ill-equipped to do so, Greene said.

Greene is ABC of Michigan’s first Black president and CEO in the organization’s history. He served as regional director for the National Federation of Independent Businesses before joining ABC, and recently launched his own consulting firm, Jimmy Greene & Associates.

“I was always immersed in policy,” Greene said. “I became a construction guy as a result. Workforce is (the construction industry’s) biggest obstacle. For me, this role is a blend of everything I’ve learned. I’m able to use relationships on both sides of the aisle and bridge the gap in a bipartisan way.”

Greene will remain ABC of Michigan’s president until new President and CEO Shane Hernandez steps into the role on April 3. Hernandez is a former state representative who served as Tudor Dixon’s running mate in the 2022 Michigan governor’s race.

Closing the wealth gap

Black Lake Construction has yet to land its first project, but company leaders hope to secure work as a subcontractor on commercial construction projects as demand for minority-owned businesses grows, Sain said.

Outside of in-house work for Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, “we want to do some government projects and any private projects in our area of West Michigan and be at least a subcontractor,” Sain said.

“We’re happy to be able to bring that value to the space,” Sain added. “We wanted to make sure we could fill that void in the space and supplement and add where there is a lack.”

Black Lake Construction is one of several firms under the Black Lake Companies umbrella. The portfolio also includes Grand Rapids-based Black Lake Logistics LLC, led by President and CEO Kareem Scales; Grandville-based So Clean Pressure Washing LLC, led by Espoir Razi; and Great Lakes Technical School for Utilities & Communications and Black Lake Utility Contractors Ltd. LLC.

An 11-percent portion of each company’s net profits will go to the larger umbrella company, which it will then use to invest in real estate and other ventures, said Hendershot, who also serves as business development director for Grand Rapids-based community development financial institution Rende Progress Capital. Black Lake founders are actively seeking more minority-owned companies to join the organization.

“What we’re trying to do is empower people to build businesses, and invite other companies to help mentor and give support to these companies,” Hendershot said. “I’ve coached over 300 businesses of color in West Michigan, and the wealth gap is enormous. I’ve had people sit across from me that are super smart and have fantastic ideas, but don’t have the social capital or access to physical capital to do what their ideas are, and that disheartens me. That’s what I’d like to create: a way to help individuals that have big dreams and help them take off.”

Black Lake Companies wants to add other startups in the construction or construction-adjacent industry because it is easier to collaborate if they are in the same industry, but the goal is to include companies from a wide variety of sectors, Hendershot said.

Several ongoing efforts in Grand Rapids aim to lift up women and minorities in the construction industry. Two entrepreneurs, Jamiel Robinson and William Robinson, launched Isle Construction LLC in 2022 with Honor Construction President and CEO Brad Laackman to “diversify the construction industry,” Jamiel Robinson told MiBiz. As well, Steve Huizinga left his role at the end of 2022 as the third-generation president of Allied Mechanical Services Inc. to help lead a woman-owned construction startup, Freedom Construction and Consulting Inc., and to help other woman- and minority-owned contractors.

Building up Black Wallstreet

Sain has some personal experience working in construction, but he is new to the management side of the industry. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, which wants to build wealth opportunities for minority business owners via multiple mixed-use business districts across Grand Rapids, helped Sain develop a career interest in construction.

“I’m new to the industry, but I’m committed because this is what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life — development, real estate and I want to transform my community and these are the tools and the outlets to do that,” he said.

The nonprofit AQUME Foundation, the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan, serves as Black Wallstreet’s fiduciary on its mission to acquire properties and develop them throughout eight business districts in the third ward. Black Wallstreet is also working with Walker-based Pure Architects, Cella Building Co. (formerly Bazzani Building Co.), Grand Rapids-based Pride Builders Group LLC and Black Lake Construction as part of the multi-phase project to develop the third ward, Sain said.

The goal is to begin acquiring sites to develop later in 2023 after a fundraising event in June, Sain said. Developers are in the process of recruiting various fundraising and affordable housing specialists, he added.

“We just want to get busy, from downtown (Grand Rapids) to different wards of the city, we want to be all over,” Sain said. “To be able to add another Black-owned construction company to the state will be a blessing.”