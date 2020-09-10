West Side GR development to house Interphase Interiors, Haworth showroom

GRAND RAPIDS — Interior design company and Haworth Inc. dealer Interphase Interiors is relocating its downtown headquarters to the ground floor of a $5 million office building under construction along the Leonard Street business corridor on the city’s West Side.

When completed, the building will serve as a design lab for workplace research and demonstrate customized work environments for clients. The three-story, multi-use building is expected to be completed in January or February 2021.

Johnny Brann LLC has owned the vacant building at 415 Leonard St. NW since 2006. Johnny Brann Jr. acquired Interphase Interiors three years ago and began planning a relocation from downtown to the West Side. He also owns Brann’s Restaurants, which has a Brann’s Steakhouse & Grille next to the property at 401 Leonard St. NW.

“There is a lot of history for me and my family on the West Side of Grand Rapids,” Brann said. “We’ve owned that restaurant next door for almost 50 years. There is a ton of development going on there, and this will be the new gateway to the West Side.”

Haworth’s business relationship with Interphase provides the manufacturer with unique opportunities, said Haworth President and CEO Franco Bianchi.

“This is an exciting space for Haworth and Interphase,” Bianchi said in a statement. “As work environments continue to evolve, this showroom demonstrates how to design spaces that drive culture, innovation and productivity. Work will continue to be performed anywhere and we continue to provide great design examples for clients.”

In addition to Interphase Interiors on the ground floor of the 23,000-square-foot building, the entire office building will be outfitted with Haworth furniture and products, Brann said.

Architecture firm Paradigm Design Inc. will be the main tenant in the building after moving from its location at 550 3 Mile Road NW.

Brann said the development team is still seeking a tenant for the one remaining suite in the building. Up to 100 workers are expected to be based out of the building once it’s complete, he added.

Construction continues on the new facility after three buildings on the site were demolished, Brann said. The COVID-19 pandemic set back construction several months ecause they were from the original October 2020 opening.

“It was a little disruptive, but we were able to navigate through it,” Brann said. “Our team and the clients we serve are looking to get back into a space where they can get together and have the opportunity to collaborate and be social.”

Wolverine Building Group Inc. is the construction manager on the project, which was designed by Grand Rapids-based Henrickson Architecture LLC.