Wheeler Development Group planning 52-unit townhome development near GR

GRAND RAPIDS TWP. — Wheeler Development Group LLC is planning a 52-unit townhome community northeast of Grand Rapids.

The Evergreen Townhomes project is planned for a vacant 10-acre site at 3141 E. Beltline Ave. NE. A Wheeler Development Group affiliate purchased the property from nearby Kuyper College for about $1 million earlier this year, according to property records.

The multi-million dollar project is set to include 13 fourplexes that will contain two- and three-bedroom townhomes for rent. The market-rate townhomes are planned to include upscale finishes and basement options.

Progressive AE Inc. and Nederveld Inc. have developed a concept for the townhomes that is similar to previous Wheeler Development projects: Hanover Townhomes, Michigan Meadows, Preserve Townhomes and Knoll Townhomes. Midwest Construction Group Inc. will serve as the general contractor of Evergreen Townhomes. PURE Real Estate Management will be the property manager.

The project has been in the planning stages for nearly two years, facing obstacles that most construction projects are going through right now with the lack of material availability and high prices of construction materials, said Wheeler Development Communications Director Jason Wheeler.

“It was more than just a long delay, it was the inflation of those goods and unknown delivery time, so we couldn’t set a solid schedule and each sequence affects the next thing,” Wheeler said. “We’ve been in this waiting game, taking more time than what we’re used to experiencing in the pre-construction and development phase.”

Site work is currently underway and foundations will soon be poured for the buildings, Wheeler said. Project construction would mark Wheeler Development Group’s first groundbreaking on a project since COVID-19 disrupted the construction industry, Wheeler added.

The first building in the development is expected to be completed early May 2022, and the plan is to finish another building every two or three weeks after that for an expected completion of the entire project around November 2022.