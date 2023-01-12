Whitecaps announce 5-year LMCU Ballpark modernization project

COMSTOCK PARK — West Michigan Whitecaps executives have announced a five-year, multi-phase plan to upgrade their home facilities at LMCU Ballpark.

Phase one of the overhaul will begin this spring and should be completed by opening day in 2024. Changes include upgraded player facilities, a new playing surface with reconfigured field dimensions, new stadium lights, and group hospitality areas where lawn seating currently exists in right and left fields.

Phase two would start construction in 2025 and include a new stadium entrance, exterior and beautification projects to accommodate other events, and a 360-degree concourse that would allow fans to walk completely around the field.

Whitecaps ownership said today that the project, which launches nearly 30 years after the team’s inaugural season, is meant to carry the team through the next 30 years and draw new generations of fans.

“We could not be more excited to unveil our vision for the next chapter of baseball in West Michigan,” Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin said during a press conference this morning. “As stewards of this franchise, we know this place has grown incredibly deep roots and in a lot of ways this ballpark has become the community’s ballpark.”

Detroit-based Rossetti and Plainfield Township-based Progressive AE Inc. designed the project, while Ada-based Erhardt Construction serves as the general contractor.

The project will “rely on significant private investment along with targeted public support to reach completion,” according to an announcement, which did not disclose a project cost.

Born from a partnership between Lew Chamberlin and Denny Baxter that dates back to 1986, the Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. The team has drawn more than 11 million people to games during its 30-year history and has sent dozens of players on to play for the Tigers.