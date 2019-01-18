With Van Wyk Risk Solutions lease, Warner Building in downtown GR fills up

GRAND RAPIDS — Van Wyk Risk Solutions has signed a lease to occupy Class A office space in the new Warner Building downtown.

With the addition of the company, the building’s commercial office space is fully leased, according to Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction.

Orion broke ground in 2017 on the $72 million Warner Building project at 150 Ottawa Ave, at the southeast corner of Lyon Street and Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids, at the site of a former surface parking lot.

Van Wyk, a local provider of insurance and risk management solutions, plans to move its headquarters from East Grand Rapids to the 10th floor of the new 15-story building in July 2019, occupying 17,000 square feet of space.

“The Warner Building is a perfect fit to continue our growth and commitment to people and organizations looking for a true partner,” Van Wyk CEO Max Van Wyk said in a statement.

Orion is serving as construction manager for Van Wyk’s buildout, which will begin in February. Grand Rapids-based Ghafari Concept Design will provide architectural services, and Colliers International Group Inc. provided brokerage services for the transaction.

The Warner Building will also house ground-floor retail and a Chemical Bank branch on the first floor. A seven-story parking deck with 430 spaces occupies floors two through eight. The ninth floor is leased to Midland-based Chemical Bank, serving as its West Michigan headquarters. Warner Norcross & Judd LLP, the building’s anchor tenant, will occupy floors 11-15.

A second 12-story eastern tower will be home to a 160-room Hyatt Place Hotel, as well as ground-floor commercial and restaurant space. Orion expects to complete the Hyatt building in late July, said Jason Wheeler, public relations coordinator for the company. The Warner Building should be finished shortly after.