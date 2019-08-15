Wonderland Distilling leases Muskegon location for tasting room

MUSKEGON — Muskegon Heights-based Wonderland Distilling Co. has leased a location at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood for its tasting room and cocktail bar.

The tasting room will provide whiskies, vodka, gin and rum, and serve tastes of the spirits as well as cocktails. The space will feature a bar, patio and private room that can be rented for special events.

Inside Wonderland Distilling production facility on Lemuel Street off Seaway Drive in Muskegon Heights. COMPANY PHOTO

“Wonderland fills a hole in the craft distillery map that runs from Holland up to the Traverse City area and east to Grand Rapids,” Allen Serio, chief marketing officer at Wonderland, said in a statement. “There are a wealth of spirits consumers looking for something new and local, and we’re adding another stop to the West Michigan distillery trail with our lakeshore tasting room in Muskegon.”

Wonderland has started crafting a range of spirits with an emphasis on whiskey, all using locally-sourced ingredients. While the whiskeys mature, owners of Wonderland plan to source and blend their initial whiskey offerings.

Distillery production will continue to take place on Lemuel Street off Seaway Drive in Muskegon Heights.

Wonderland came together as a shared interest in the distilling industry for Serio, who also created Muskegon’s Burning Foot Beer Festival, and CEO Mark Gongalski, a partner in Muskegon-based Unruly Brewing Co. Gongalski also recruited Unruly partners Greg Van Woerkom and Zach Noling to the company, as MiBiz previously reported.

Wonderland owners began construction on the production space in Muskegon earlier this year. In early 2019, Wonderland completed a $700,000 capital raise involving four investors, according to a federal securities filing.