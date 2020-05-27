Woodland Mall to reopen June 1 under new safety protocols

GRAND RAPIDS — Woodland Mall will reopen June 1 with new protocols in place, including limited access and occupancy to comply with state regulations, mall officials announced today.

Hand sanitizers will be located throughout the mall in southeast Grand Rapids, and mall officials are recommending shoppers wear face masks to prevent the spreading of COVID-19.

The mall will operate on reduced hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Individual stores may limit hours further. Due to occupancy limitations, anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Retailers Von Maur and Urban Outfitters are offering appointments to up to 10 shoppers at a time, and other retailers are expected to follow suit. Smaller stores may choose to limit the number of customers even further.

Some malls in Southeast Michigan are reopening this week under similar protocols, Crain’s Detroit Business reported.

“To say we are excited about Monday’s reopening is an understatement,” Woodland Mall General Manager Tony DeLuccia said in a statement. “We are truly thrilled to be opening our doors again and have spent significant time and energy to ensure we can do so safely.

“Our retailers are eager to welcome back customers now that shopping by appointment is permissible in Michigan. We can’t wait to welcome guests back on Monday.”

Woodland Mall closed March 23, but several retailers and restaurants have offered limited curbside pickup and takeout since then. Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased some restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, including allowing nonessential retail stores to reopen with some restrictions. Retailers that reopen must only allow 10 or less customers inside stores on an appointment-only basis.

The mall’s parent company, PREIT (NYSE:PEI), has thoroughly cleaned the mall using CDC-recommended disinfectant, according to a press release. Common area furniture and other elements where physical distancing cannot be enforced have been removed. The play area will be closed indefinitely, and food court seating has been eliminated.

PREIT and its service providers have established a cleaning and sanitizing schedule, particularly for high-touch surfaces. All housekeeping, maintenance and security staff will follow CDC and state health guidelines, and will be wearing masks and gloves when working.