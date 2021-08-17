Wyoming awards $2M bid for Gezon Park redevelopment

WYOMING — City officials are embarking on a multi-million dollar redevelopment of Wyoming’s 94-acre Gezon Park to add a splash pad, expanded parking, restrooms, as well as walking and bicycling paths.

The Wyoming City Council on Monday awarded a bid for the first phase of the project to Grand Rapids Township-based Katerberg VerHage Inc. for about $2 million. Katerberg VerHage submitted the lowest bid for the project, according to city officials.

“The development of Gezon Park increases our ability to equitably provide for recreation and leisure services to a significant, highly populated area of our community,” Rebecca Rynbrandt, Wyoming’s director of community services, said in a statement. “We continue to work to invest in our community and our residents through projects like Gezon Park.”

The park is bordered by residential property and is meant to be a “regional recreational resource” for the community, according to city planning documents.

Construction on the project’s first phase is expected to begin this fall and continue through the early summer of 2022.

The central area of the park, located at 5651 Gezon Court, has mostly remained unchanged since the city acquired the land in 1966. The south end of Gezon Park contains an athletic complex, while the northern end features a small shelter, playground and basketball court.

“We’re excited to bring the ideas of residents to reality. The redevelopment of Gezon Park has been highly anticipated by our community,” said Wyoming Mayor Jack Poll.

Funding for the project comes from the city’s library and parks maintenance millage, as well as the dedicated parks and recreation operational millage. The city’s 2022 budget includes $2.4 million for the park’s redevelopment.

The project plans are based on resident input and the parks master plan that the city council approved on April 2, 2018. Non-motorized paths throughout Gezon Park are planned to connect Metro Health Village and the M-6 bike trail.