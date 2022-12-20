2 West Michigan civil engineering firms plan merger

Holland Engineering Inc. aims to expand its offerings to municipal clients under a merger planned with another West Michigan civil engineering firm.

In the deal announced today with Kentwood-based OMM Engineering Inc., company officials say they will continue to serve clients under a shared entity based at 220 Hoover Blvd. in Holland.

For Holland Engineering, the deal brings additional expertise in the municipal sector.

“Together, HEI and OMM will continue to meet our client’s diverse requirements through a combined strategy,” Holland Engineering President Gerald Ford said in a statement. “Fulfilling the needs of our clients has been a shared objective for our firms, and will continue to be our goal as we provide professional engineering, survey, and environmental services.”

Terms of the deal, which officials hope to finalize in January, were not disclosed.

Founded in 1977, Holland Engineering has 98 employees and provides engineering, project management, land surveying and environmental services to clients across the U.S. The company also has an office in Southfield.

OMM was founded in 1982 and provides engineering services to municipalities across the region.

“I am excited to witness the growth this merger will provide our businesses,” OMM co-founder and Principal Chuck Olson said in a statement. “Not only will we be able to better serve our existing clients, but increase service offerings for potential clients.”

Olson and Project Manager David Kuipers will integrate with Holland Engineering’s municipal team.

Plante Moran PLLC served as accounting and tax adviser on the deal, and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP served as legal adviser.