Ada software developer to double workforce as part of expansion

ADA — Software development firm Michigan Software Labs LLC expects to nearly double its headcount as part of an expansion at the company’s Ada location.

The company, founded in 2010 byMark Johnson and Joshua Hulst, is investing more than $840,000 in a 7,500-square-foot addition at the Ada location. Currently, Michigan Software Labs employs 28 software developers, and expects to add another 27 people over the next few years as part of the expansion, according to a statement.

“As our clients continue to grow and evolve, we intend to serve them best by growing along with them,” stated Mark Johnson, co-founder and managing partner at Michigan Software Labs. “Organizations are increasingly seeing how technology can serve their customers and grow their businesses. Developing the right custom software gives companies a clear market advantage.”

Michigan Software Labs considered locations in Denver, Austin and New York City, but worked with Grand Rapids-based The Right Place Inc. to secure state incentives to keep the project in West Michigan.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. is supporting the project with a performance-based $108,000 Michigan Business Development Program grant.

Michigan Software Labs serves clients in the automotive, construction, health care, logistics and technology industries and develops enterprise solutions, custom apps and responsive websites, among other services.