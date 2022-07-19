American Storage & Logistics acquires two firms, plans to change name

GRAND RAPIDS — American Storage & Logistics is expanding its capabilities with acquisitions of two equipment suppliers based in the northeastern United States.

The Grand Rapids-based supplier of new, used and refurbished warehouse equipment acquired Binghamton, N.Y.-based Binghamton Material Handling Inc., a family-owned supplier of industrial equipment. Founded in 1964, Binghamton Material Handling specializes in manufacturing and distribution equipment and serves customers in central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Earlier this year, American Storage & Logistics also acquired Granite Industrial Machinery LLC, a Milford, N.H.-based distributor and servicer of forklifts. The company renamed the business Granite Industrial Trucks LLC and sells KION North America’s portfolio of Linde Material Handling and Baoli brands in New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

According to a statement, the acquisitions will enable American Storage to expand its equipment product lines and service offerings and enable the company to serve a broader geographic market.

“Acquiring Granite Industrial Trucks and Binghamton Material Handling allows us to grow our product offerings while improving our customers’ experience with faster shipping and easier access to our inventory regionally,” Lucas Marselle, ERP integration and e-commerce manager at American Storage & Logistics, said in a statement.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Along with the transactions, American Storage & Logistics is changing its name and plans to rebrand all three entities under the to BMH Equipment LLC name, in addition to unifying product inventory from the companies into a central e-commerce platform, according to a statement.