Published in Small Business

Battle Creek Unlimited creates small business emergency fund

BY Thursday, March 19, 2020 03:04pm

BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek Unlimited Inc., the economic development arm for the city of Battle Creek, has established a $500,000 emergency small business loan fund in the wake of COVID-19.

The fund, which launches tomorrow, is for food and beverage companies located in the city of Battle Creek that have been adversely affected by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order that mandated the closure of those businesses. 

COURTESY PHOTO

“Over the last couple of years, the transformation of Battle Creek, in particular downtown, has been exciting to watch. It is difficult to see the hopes, dreams and hard work of so many people suffer, business owners and employees alike,” Joe Sobieralski, president and CEO of Battle Creek Unlimited said in a statement. “This emergency loan fund will allow our most vulnerable businesses to remain viable during this concerning time.”

Battle Creek Unlimited’s announcement comes after the Michigan Strategic Fund Board voted this morning to create two funds totalling $20 million to support grants and low-interest loans to small businesses that had to close or have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as MiBiz reported

The federal government is also in the process of approving emergency funds for the U.S. Small Business Administration. 

Battle Creek Unlimited has created a resource page at battlecreekcovid-19.com, which will launch Friday and provide more information on the emergency fund. 

MiBiz small business news coverage is supported by the Small Business Association of Michigan, the statewide and state-based association that focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community. Visit sbam.org for information. (This sponsorship is advertising. It has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.)

ADVERTISEMENT

News coverage in the small business section of MiBiz is made possible by advertising support from the Small Business Association of Michigan. SBAM is the statewide and state-based association that focuses solely on serving the needs of Michigan’s small business community. This advertisement has no effect on editorial consideration in MiBiz.

Read 157 times
Sydney Smith

Staff Writer, covers real estate and economic development
Twitter: @BizSyd
Email: [email protected]

Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from Sydney Smith

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top