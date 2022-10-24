Byron Center I.T. service provider acquires Novi firm to bolster cybersecurity offerings

BYRON CENTER — Information technology service provider People Driven Technology Inc. has acquired a Southeast Michigan tech consulting firm to build out its cybersecurity offerings after a two-year string of organic growth.

Founded in April 2021, Byron Center-based People Driven Technology has experienced steady organic growth in that time, expanding its staff to about 70 workers and adding an additional location in Farmington Hills. Executives today announced the acquisition of Novi-based Access Interactive LLC, which was founded in 1985 and specializes in I.T. solutions for businesses.

People Driven Technology (PDT) President Bryan Teipel said Access Interactive will “help complete” PDT’s portfolio, particularly for hybrid cloud and cybersecurity services.

“We hadn’t invested in as much talent organically there yet. (The deal) allows us to take a much more complete portfolio to our customers,” Teipel said.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed. Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone PLC served as legal adviser on the deal.

Teipel credits the company’s growth over the past 18 months to a focus on “internal culture and creating a good environment that’s very family friendly,” which has translated to positive interactions with a customer base that now totals “a few hundred.”

People Driven Technology will add 35 employees from Access Interactive, which will eventually fall under the PDT brand.

“We have full intentions of keeping everyone on board,” Teipel said, adding that there is “almost no overlap” under the deal. “Both organizations and customers are going to benefit from additional resources that will be available.

The company also plans to build a new facility on the east side of the state to house all of the employees.

Teipel said the deal came together after a “networking opportunity” connected leaders of the two firms.

“We weren’t really looking to grow through acquisition, but it was such a good culture fit and approach to how we handle our customers,” he said. “It just naturally developed into something that felt right.”