California firm acquires Midstate Security

WYOMING — Midstate Security Co. LLC, a West Michigan-based electronic security and monitoring systems firm, is under new ownership.

With the deal, Santa Ana, Calif.-based Allied Universal Corp., a security and facilities services firm serving clients across North America, bolsters its technology services and expands its geographic reach into the Midwest, according to a statement.

Midstate Security, based in the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, Mich., generated more than $20 million in revenues last year and employs 89 people. The company is a provider and installer of security systems for customers in Michigan and across the Midwest.

“Allied Universal aligns perfectly with Midstate’s mission and overall customer service philosophy,” stated Midstate Security CEO David Nemmers. “I am extremely proud of our employees and what we have built, and I am excited about the future growth potential offered by Allied Universal for them and our customers.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Midstate Security was advised on the deal by Vertex Capital Corp. and Grand Rapids-based law firm Rhoades McKee PC.