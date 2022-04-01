Century Technology Group portfolio companies to merge, rebrand as MindSpring

Inno-Versity LLC and Th3rd Coast Digital Solutions, two portfolio companies of Ada-based family office Century Technology Group Inc., will merge and rebrand as MindSpring LLC, company officials announced.

Ada-based Inno-Versity specializes in developing digital and eLearning programming for clients, while Grand Haven-based Th3rd Coast provides media production and augmented and virtual reality services often used for workforce training.

Joel Ippel COURTESY PHOTO

Company officials say merging the like-minded firms under the new name MindSpring will be a natural fit while providing continuity of services. The combined organization also will offer broader services in digital content, consulting and strategy, and innovative technology.

“We’re extremely excited about what this means for our clients,” Inno-Versity Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joel Ippel, who will stay in that role for MindSpring, said in a statement. “Our consultative approach will remain unchanged, but now we have more collective tools at our disposal for helping to solve client challenges.”

Century Technology Group acquired Inno-Versity in 2019 and Th3rd Coast in August 2021, as MiBiz previously reported. The family office provides tech companies with growth capital, administrative resources and managerial consulting. Professional search and recruiting firm Talent Strategy and software development firm Mutually Human also are Century Technology Group portfolio companies.

MindSpring’s leadership team includes Ippel, Chief Experience Officer Jeff Joanisse, Chief Innovation Officer Joseph Van Harken, and Chief Strategy Officer Jerry Zandstra.