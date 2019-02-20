Construction equipment supplier McCann Industries expands to Marne facility

MARNE — McCann Industries Inc. will expand to Michigan with a new facility currently under construction in Marne.

The equipment and construction supply sales company hopes to open the new location in September, said James Maioho, Michigan branch manager for McCann.

The new facility at 1064 Franklin St., just north of I-96, will be the company’s first permanent expansion into Michigan after operating mainly in the Chicago area and in Indiana. McCann Industries currently operated from a temporary location in Dorr, south of Grand Rapids.

According to Maioho, McCann Industries sees an opportunity to capitalize on the state’s investment in improvements to Michigan’s crumbling road infrastructure.

“The Michigan construction industry, especially road infrastructure in Michigan, is pretty solid for the next three to five years,” he said. “For us, that means a lot of equipment is going to be sold.”

McCann Industries sells the full line of Case Construction Equipment, including loaders, dozers, excavators, forklifts, backhoes and graders. Additional offerings include light equipment, construction materials, tools and other products, as well as rental machines.

The new 12,400-square-foot facility, built on an 8-acre parcel, will include seven service bays, with pads poured for future expansion opportunities.

With industrial property in short supply, the company had “a stroke of luck” in finding the property, Maioho said. The company bought the two vacant parcels in October 2018 for $600,000, according to Wright Township property records.

According to a report from Colliers International, total vacancy for industrial property across West Michigan stands at about 5 percent, a reflection of the region’s limited supply and increasing demand.

McCann Industries new location offers easy highway access to allow the company to serve the western half of Michigan, from Ionia to South Bend, Maioho said. The site also gives visibility to both the McCann and Case brands, he said.

“It was a hidden diamond in the rough that was for sale directly by a private owner,” Maioho said. “For an industrialized operation like ours, there wasn’t a property that fit all our needs that wasn’t buried somewhere off of a major trunk route that made it inaccessible.”

As it establishes the new West Michigan store, McCann Industries could look to add more locations across the state in the years ahead, Maioho added.