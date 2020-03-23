Consumers CEO donates $1M to help Jackson businesses

Editor’s note: As a service to our community, MiBiz’s coronavirus coverage is available free to all website visitors. We encourage you to support our journalists by subscribing to our website.



Consumers Energy President and CEO Patti Poppe announced this morning she and her husband have made a $1 million personal donation to a new fund supporting small businesses in Jackson, where the utility is headquartered.

Consumers Energy president and CEO Patti Poppe COURTESY PHOTO

Poppe told MiBiz in an interview that the newly created Dream Maker Small Business Emergency Relief Fund will provide emergency relief to small businesses in Jackson County. The public can also contribute to the fund, which is meant to distribute funds quickly as the state and federal governments establish loan and grant programs in the coming weeks.

“We know funding will come to them, but not fast,” Poppe said of small businesses facing closures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More closures may be coming this week as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to deliver a stay-at-home order this morning.

The Dream Maker Fund is meant for local stores and franchisees, Poppe said.

“We want them to stay open and survive this crisis,” she said. “People make a dream through creating their small business. We want their dream to continue.”