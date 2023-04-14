Democrats brew up big changes to employer rules — including wage disclosure

LANSING — House Democrats on Thursday began considering new bills that would make broad changes to Michigan employment law, including altering the definition of independent contractors and requiring employers to tell employees the wages of similarly situated co-workers upon request.

Supporters said the bills would crack down on payroll fraud and wage discrimination in Michigan. Business groups voiced opposition at the first hearing on the bills, saying they overreach and could hurt those they are meant to help.

The 17-bill package, which was introduced just a day before, also would put restrictions on non-compete agreements and update whistleblower protections, including to cover independent contractors.

The Democratic-led House Labor Committee, which did not vote, met before nonpartisan staff could release an analysis summarizing the legislation.

Supporters, including labor unions and signatory construction contractors, said it is time to target unscrupulous businesses that fleece people out of overtime, unemployment benefits, workers’ compensation and retirement benefits by misclassifying employees as independent contractors.

“It’s theft, and it robs working people of pay and benefits that they’ve earned,” said Tom Lutz, president of the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. “Cheating contractors use underhanded schemes with labor brokers, shell companies, check-cashing stores that evade their legal obligations. They fail to deduct and pay employment-related federal and state taxes to the tune of $8.4 billion a year across our country.”

Similar measures went nowhere when Republicans controlled the Legislature. But they could be on the fast track with Democrats in power.

Michigan uses an IRS test to determine if someone is an employee or independent contractor. Under the main bill, the definition would be changed to one similar to California’s, “severely” restricting businesses’ ability to use such contractors and for people to work independently, said Wendy Block, senior vice president of business advocacy and member engagement for the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

“In California, they carve out 109 types of workers, but this bill has no such exemption. This would go much further than what we’ve seen in any other states,” she told the panel, saying California exempts lawyers, accountants, private investigators, most direct salespeople, travel agents, grant writers, real estate appraisers, freelance writers and editors, and others from its newer test.

“This bill in our mind needs more discussion and more work and probably needs to be more narrowly crafted towards what you’re hoping to accomplish,” Block said. “I would just encourage you to engage all stakeholders in that discussion because this has huge ramifications for Michigan’s economy, for Michigan workers and for Michigan businesses.”

The measure would prohibit the misclassification of employees as independent contractors and put the onus on employers facing complaints to prove they did not do so. It also would allow for $10,000 fines and orders that violators pay workers three times the wages and benefits they are owed.

John Bodary, president and owner of Woods Construction, a Sterling Heights-based company that renovates stores, urged passage of the legislation. He told of how his firm unsuccessfully bid to remodel a Target in Brighton only to ultimately take over the project after the out-of-state contractor did poor work and did not use appropriate barricades or safety measures to protect shoppers.

“Fortunately, this scenario doesn’t happen all the time in our industry. But it does happen. And when it does, it’s very difficult to compete with contractors that employ illegal and unsafe practices for their field forces,” Bodary said. “Enacting legislation that helps to regulate this work will help keep the playing field level for good Michigan businesses that follow the rules.”

Amanda Fisher, director of NFIB Michigan, a group representing small businesses, said it has “grave concerns” with the package. The misclassification of workers, she said, may not be intentional.

“We need to take care of bad actors, and bad actors do hurt current employers that are following the law,” Fisher said. “However, House Bill 4390 doesn’t address that. It just changes what an independent contractor is. If you’re a bad actor, I don’t see how that’s going to help hold other bad actors accountable. All it’s going to do is hurt the people, especially small business owners who many times are independent contractors.”

Other bills would stiffen penalties for the nonpayment of wages, revise whistleblower protections, fund marketing for state Attorney General Dana Nessel’s payroll fraud unit, establish an ombudsman to investigate complaints of state government employees, punish false claims for payment from the state and local governments and prohibit employers from requiring non-compete clauses unless certain conditions are met.

Nessel, a Democrat, has established a payroll fraud enforcement unit but has said laws should be updated with “actual teeth.” She has said payroll fraud is most prevalent in the construction, landscaping, janitorial services, child care, beauty and personal care services, retail, food service, car wash and home health care industries.

Another bill would require employers to, within 30 days of an employee asking, disclose wage information about workers who are within the same job classification or whose duties are comparable.

Block said such disclosure “may not be a bad thing,” but employees earn different salaries or hourly wages for many reasons, including if they have a master’s degree. Employers should not face felony penalties for denying a request, she said, noting felony provisions in other bills, too.

“That, to me, may be just a step too far,” Block said.

Rep. Joey Andrews, a St. Joseph Democrat, countered that workers in similar positions are paid differently because of their gender, race and sometimes their sexual orientation and familial status.

“While maybe having a master’s degree is a good reason to pay somebody more or less, there’s about a million bad reasons to pay somebody more or less,” he said. “Currently, employers aren’t required to let people know that their co-worker who’s been there just as long as they are is getting paid more than them because they are a man. I think there’s plenty of good reasons for that disclosure.”

It is not clear when the committee will vote on the measures. The bills are House Bills 4390-4406.

