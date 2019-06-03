Detroit firm acquires Van Eck Law

Business law firm Kotz Sangster Wysocki PC acquired Rockford-based Van Eck Law PC.

The deal adds a seventh office in Michigan for the Detroit-based Kotz Sangster Wysocki. Attorneys Todd Van Eck, who formed his law firm in 2009, and Haley Clough, plus office administrator Brittney Houseman, joined Kotz Sangster Wysocki, according to a statement. They will continue to serve clients from the Rockford location and Kotz Sangster’s downtown Grand Rapids offices.

Todd Van Eek COURTESY PHOTO

“We are confident that this acquisition will strengthen our firm’s Grand Rapids community involvement and ability to service middle-market businesses in the region,” stated Greg Wysocki, president of Kotz Sangster Wysocki, citing Van Eck Law’s “corporate transactional and litigation experience” and “business acumen.”

Van Eck Law specializes in business law, tax law, litigation, real estate and estate planning.

The firm sought an acquisition partner to accommodate rapid growth and “to better serve our clients with a full breadth of resources,” Todd Van Eck said in a statement.

“Kotz Sangster was the right-size fit for us because they expanded our clients’ access to experienced, diverse counsel, but they don’t sacrifice on their dedication to responsive, client-focused service,” he said.

Terms of the acquisition undisclosed.

Kotz Sangster, with 35 attorneys, has offices in Detroit, Bloomfield Hills, Grand Rapids, Rockford, Niles, South Haven and St. Joseph.