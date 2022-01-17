Digital consultant OST to expand Cloud services with latest acquisition

GRAND RAPIDS — Digital and I.T. consultant OST has expanded its Cloud service capabilities through a recent acquisition.

On Monday, the Grand Rapids-based company announced that it closed on the acquisition of Stratum Technology Management just before the end of 2021. Stratum is based in Richmond, Texas and brings Cloud architects, engineers and project managers on board with OST.

The acquisition gives OST clients access to more robust Cloud service, while both companies also specialize separately in Cloud services tailored to the health care industry.

“Stratum has been a market leader in Cloud integration and managed services for the last six years,” Stratum CEO and co-founder Ryan Trimberger said in a statement. “Our customers had an appetite for other services that were outside of our core business, and we found OST to be the perfect fit both technically and culturally for our employees and customers.

“This acquisition with OST is a strategic move to better serve our customers as demand grows for Cloud, (Internet of Things), healthcare-focused Cloud deployments and managed services,” he added.

In an announcement on the deal, OST signaled that it continues to seek new partnerships that will enhance its capabilities. The company — which operates locations in Grand Rapids, Detroit and Minneapolis — also seeks out prospects that align with its culture.

In 2021, OST acquired Minneapolis-based Azul Seven, a digital design and integrated services provider, and focused on integration over the past year. The move bolstered OST’s existing presence in Minneapolis.

“For 25 years, OST has walked alongside clients to architect, build and manage how and where technology runs,” OST President and CEO Meredith Bronk said in a statement. “The acquisition of Stratum Technology is a reflection of rapid acceleration in this space and ensures that OST continues to drive meaningful and valuable outcomes for our clients.”

Since 2012, OST has been a portfolio company of Kodiak, Alaska-based Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native Regional Corporation created for the benefit of more than 3,400 Alutiiq shareholders from Kodiak Island region.

Koniag has a diversified portfolio that includes companies in the government contracting, commercial I.T. and energy and water sectors, as well as real estate holdings throughout the country.