Doug and Maria DeVos buy majority stake in boat dealership of which they’re longtime patrons

After years frequenting the boat dealership Action Water Sports, Doug and Maria DeVos are now its majority owners.

The Doug and Maria DeVos family office Continuum Ventures LLC, based in the Grand Rapids suburb of Ada Township, on Friday closed on a majority investment in Hudsonville-based Action Water Sports.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founder Jerry Brouwer will continue as a minority owner and president of the company, which generates approximately $100 million in annual revenue, according to Brouwer.

Continuum will take on the role of silent partner, and the team at Action will continue to operate the company as is, with the same branch locations, leadership, employees, name and branding.

Doug DeVos is the co-chair of Amway Corp.’s board of directors, and Maria DeVos is board vice chair of the Spectrum Health Foundation. The couple also have an eponymous foundation, and Doug DeVos is a noted sailor and team principal for the New York Yacht Club’s American Magic, which participates in the America’s Cup sailing competition.

The couple founded Continuum Ventures three years ago and have already amassed a $200 million marine portfolio with more than 300 employees and 12 locations through majority investments in Grand Bay Marine, Quantum Sails, Walstrom Marine, Algonac Harbour Club and now Action Water Sports.

Continuum Ventures CEO Mike Cazer said he and the DeVoses began conversations with Brouwer about investing in Action about 18 months ago.

“Doug and Maria were longtime customers of Action Water Sports — that’s how a lot of these things happen, they get to know people by normal interactions — and they really liked not only the products that they were buying from Action, but the support, the service, and frankly, the whole way Action was run,” he said.

Founded in 1990, Action sells MasterCraft, Cobalt, Barletta and Crest boat brands. It also offers service, parts, detailing, storage, and marine and water sports lifestyle merchandise and apparel online and at its main location and its branches in Fenton, Traverse City, and Polk City, Florida.

The company also operates Action Wake Park a quarter-mile away from its headquarters in Hudsonville, where visitors who don’t have boats can learn how to wakeboard on a pond while being pulled by overhead cables.

Gregg Rising, Jerry Timmer and Phil Miklo will continue to serve as general managers of the dealership locations in Fenton, Traverse City and Polk City, respectively.

Cazer said he and the DeVoses are impressed by Action’s leadership team, staff and operations, and they hope to build on the company’s success.

“If we added new facilities down the road and new locations, that would not surprise me at all, because we’re really enthusiastic about the amount of growth potential,” he said.

Brouwer called the deal a partnership rather than a buyout, emphasizing that there will be no change to the operations, customer experience or supplier relationships.

“We believe this is an investment in our employees, an investment in our customers, an investment in our manufacturer partners … and we hope, by this partnership, we’ll only improve what we work hard already to be — a best-in-class organization,” he said.

Brouwer said Doug and Maria DeVos’s interest in Action came at the right time, as one of the company’s investors was about to retire, and he needed another equity partner.

“We believe that we’re very aligned,” Brouwer said. “We serve a very distinguished customer, and we believe, in looking for an equity partner, that their morals, values, ethics, their belief in delivering exceptional experiences to our clients, that they also embody all those very important virtues and values, and we believe that they are the right partner to continue delivering that experience and also just help us as we take advantage of opportunities for growth.”

