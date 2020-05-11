EMS Grand Rapids machine shop changes hands

GRAND RAPIDS — Full-service machine shop Grand Rapids Electric Motor Service LLC has been acquired by an individual investor.
EMS sells and repairs electric motors, gearboxes and pumps. The company provides on-site service for customers who need assistance in the installation, alignment or troubleshooting of electric motors. EMS has six full-time employees and three part-time employees.
Trent Bremer has led EMS as president since he and three partners purchased the business in 2016. Buyer Brent Pelishek has an automotive technology background, including a career as a program engineer at Gentex Corp.
Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Small Business Deal Advisors LLC represented the company in the sale.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
