Ferris Coffee closing two GR locations to focus on expanding headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS — Ferris Coffee & Nut Co. is closing two of its Grand Rapids locations at the end of the month as the company rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grand Rapids-based specialty coffee and gourmet nut company announced Tuesday that its west side cafe at 227 Winter Ave. NW and downtown location at 40 Pearl Ave. NW will both close at the end of May. The company plans to expand the retail and cafe space at its headquarters located at 839 Seward Ave. NW.

“I’m saddened because we love the relationships we have within the communities we serve,” Ferris President John Van Tongeren said in a statement. “As a company, we needed to focus on what we need to do rather than what we want to do, with the hope that someday we can do both.”

The COVID-19 pandemic was the driving force behind closing the two cafes and led the company to reevaluate its strategy, according to a statement from the company. Both locations have hosted events involving the Grand Rapids Marathon, ArtPrize, LaughFest and the Festival of the Arts.

Officials with the 100-year-old, family-owned company — which also has locations in downtown Holland Lansing — remain optimistic despite the massive food industry shifts that have occurred as a result of COVID-19.

“We will figure it out,” Van Tongeren said.