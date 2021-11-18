Gantry Business Solutions acquires turnaround firm Amicus Management

ADA TWP. — Grand Rapids business consulting firm Gantry Business Solutions LLC has acquired Amicus Management Inc.

The deal, which follows the death of Amicus founder and Owner Dan Yeomans in August, extends Gantry Business Solutions’ service line. Amicus, founded in 1993, specializes in court-appointed receiverships and turnaround management with offices in Ada Township and Detroit.

David Distel COURTESY PHOTO

Through the acquisition, Gantry Business Solutions now offers consulting services for “virtually any situation or lifecycle stage” of a business, said Gantry co-founder and Partner Dave Distel. As well, Amicus and its six employees joining Gantry “gives us a nice bench with existing business,” Distel said.

“It really gives us an end-to-end solution regardless of what’s going on for any company,” Distel said. “It gives us a lot of capability, know-how, intellectual property and people, and it gives us a brand name, too.”

Founded in 2020, Gantry works with middle-market companies, nonprofits and startups, and their attorneys and lenders. The firm’s practice areas include working with clients to improve performance, supporting transactions, mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds and restructurings, and succession-planning.

Terms of the acquisition, which closed this week, were undisclosed. Gantry intends to operate Amicus as a division and retain the company’s name. Gantry worked with the trustee handling Yeomans’ estate to acquire Amicus, Distel said.

“We are deeply saddened by Dan’s sudden passing,” Gantry co-founder and Partner Tim Emmitt said in a statement. “Our goal with the acquisition of Amicus is to continue his strong legacy of helping clients throughout Michigan, Indiana, the upper Midwest and beyond.”