GR-area petroleum services firm sells to transportation, logistics company

BYRON TWP. — Rohr Gasoline Equipment Inc. — a longtime provider of petroleum equipment sales, installation and service work — has been sold to an eastern Michigan company.

The Byron Township-based Rohr announced today that it has sold the business to employee-owned transportation and logistics company D.H.T. Holdings Inc., which is based in Reese, Mich., near Saginaw.

D.H.T. was founded in 1983 originally as a trucking company but has since acquired other related businesses. The deal to acquire Rohr Gasoline is a strategic acquisition for D.H.T.

Rohr Gasoline will now join that diverse portfolio that features landscape supply, excavating and gravel train services.

Rohr Gasoline was founded in 1940 and, over its decades in the business, has partnered with service stations around the greater Grand Rapids area to provide products and services including tank installation and removal, retail communication equipment and card readers for fuel tracking.

Mitch Veenstra, sole owner of Rohr Gasoline since 2004, plans to transition to retirement after 25 years in the business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grand Rapids-based M&A firm Calder Capital LLC served as the adviser for Rohr Gasoline. The deal marks Calder’s 36th transaction in 2021.