GR-based Tommy’s Boats expands in California with deal for boat dealership

GRAND RAPIDS — Tommy’s Boats LLC, a retailer of ski, wake and pontoon boats, is expanding its operations in California with the acquisition of Larson Marine Inc., a Stockton, Calif.-based watersports dealer.

Under a definitive agreement, the Grand Rapids-based Tommy’s Boats will add locations in Rancho Cordova and Stockton, bolstering its presence in Northern California. Tommy’s currently operates stores in Ventura, Castaic and Fresno.

Founded in 1969, Larson Marine is one of the largest dealers of the Malibu and Axis brands of ski and wake boats and the Bennington line of pontoons. The family-owned company also operates the Wake Zone Pro Shop, a watersports store.

“We are grateful to have been a part of our customers’ and employees’ lives over the past 53 years. They are truly our extended family,” Larson Marine owner Craig Larson said in a statement. “We are so excited for the future, as we are confident that those traditions and commitment to service will carry on with Tommy’s, in addition to the many benefits and opportunities Tommy’s will bring.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tommy’s currently operates 14 dealerships and nine additional rental programs across an eight-state market, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Tennessee and Texas. In Michigan, the company operates stores in Grand Rapids, Waterford and Walloon Lake, selling the Axis, Chaparral, Cobalt, Crownline, G3, Malibu, Manitou, Robalo, Skeeter, Starcraft and Tahoe brands.

The company, which was founded in 1981 in Colorado and later was acquired by Michigan-based owners, also is building a new store location along U.S. 131 in Comstock Park, where it broke ground in April. The 14,400-square-foot facility will feature a showroom, sales offices, a 12-bay service department and a custom boat storage tower.

“Larson Marine is a family-owned business that has bred a passionate, fun and professional culture focused on community — this is in lockstep with Tommy’s,” Tommy’s Boats LLC President Matt Borisch said in a statement. “We are honored to be entrusted in growing the legacy of Bob and Craig Larson by adding such a strong team to the Tommy’s family.”