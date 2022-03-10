GR marketing firm Deksia merges with longtime Portland marketing agency Anvil Media

Grand Rapids marketing agency Deksia LLC has merged with Anvil Media, a digital marketing agency in Portland, Ore.

The deal will give each company deeper capabilities and expertise across the practice groups. The combined company will employ 50 people full time at offices in Grand Rapids, Portland, Des Moines, Iowa, and Indianapolis.

Aaron VanderGalien COURTESY PHOTO

“Anvil was founded literally two years after the founding of Google and it was through leaders like Kent (Lewis) that defined what we know today as search engine and digital marketing,” Deksia CEO Aaron VanderGalien said in a statement. “Anvil’s legacy brings advanced understanding of search analytics, organic social strategies and a full-service approach to integrated marketing to pair with Deksia’s process-driven creative work to give our collective clients a fighting chance.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Present executives will remain in leadership positions, and VanderGalien will serve as CEO of the combined company, according to an announcement on the deal.

“During the past two decades, digital marketing as an industry has evolved significantly, and we’ve come to the realization that critical mass is essential to achieving our goals and that of our clients,” said Lewis, who serves as president of Anvil Media and founded the company in 2000. “With a larger organization fueled by Deksia’s considerable strategic marketing prowess, we can provide a broader array of high-value services while also building a deeper bench in our core competencies.”