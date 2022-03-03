GR sock retailer boldSOCKS sold to new owner; plans move to Fruitport

GRAND RAPIDS — Sock retailer boldSOCKS, which sells a wide ranging inventory of decorative socks both online and at a downtown Grand Rapids brick and mortar shop, has been sold and plans to relocate to Fruitport.

Grand Rapids-based OCI Ventures Inc. acquired the sock retailer, company officials announced today.

boldSOCKS, which produces brands Statement Sockwear and boldSOCKS, plans to move both its storefront and all operations to a new location in Fruitport.

Led by owner Ryan Smallegan, OCI Ventures was established in 2020 to acquire and grow brands. The OCI Ventures portfolio currently includes Walker-based software and website developer Owl Computing Inc. and Ferndale-based apparel company InkAddict.

“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity we’ve had to turn a hobby into a fun, unique business that makes a positive impact on the world,” boldSOCKS owner and CEO Ryan Roff, who will exit the company, said in a statement.

“The journey has exceeded our expectations and we know we wouldn’t be in this position if it weren’t for the employees, friends, family, and the Grand Rapids community that supported us throughout the years,” Roff added. “We are excited to see what the future holds for boldSOCKS and the way it will continue to change and grow.”

Grand Rapids-based Small Business Deal Advisors represented boldSOCKS in the deal.