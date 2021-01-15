Grand Haven-based UV Angel strikes partnership with McDonald’s

GRAND HAVEN — A West Michigan-based company that developed a patented ultraviolet light technology to kill off pathogens on surfaces and in the air will see its technology deployed in select McDonald’s restaurants.

Grand Haven-based UV Angel this week announced the partnership with McDonald’s. Through the partnership, UV Angel technology will be deployed at franchises in Dallas, Houston and Chicago. The products will be used to target viruses, bacteria and fungi in both the air and on frequently touched surfaces. The systems will operate 24/7 at the locations.

McDonald’s will implement the UV Angel Clean Air, which is mounted to the ceiling and continuously draws room air into a sealed chamber, where it is treated with UV light to kill off airborne pathogens.

Another product, called Adapt, mounts directly to high touch areas like touch screens and keyboards, using the ultraviolet rays to sanitize those surfaces.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put new emphasis on the safety of indoor spaces,” Matt Kades, a McDonald’s owner-operator in the Houston area, said a statement. “That is especially important for a brand as trusted and recognized as McDonald’s. While we have already taken significant steps to help ensure the safety of our employees and customers, we believe the addition of UV Angel technology is a true game-changer.”

UV Angels originally developed the technology for use in hospitals.

“While our company started in health care, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of our technologies in many different industries looking to create measurably safer indoor environments for staff, customers and families,” UV Angel CEO Tom Byrne said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with business owners ... to bring next generation technology to McDonald’s locations in Houston, Dallas and Chicago.”