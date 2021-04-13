Grand Rapids auto dealer MWS Wholesale Auto Outlet purchases property, plans expansion

GRAND RAPIDS — Chris Wawee, owner of MWS Wholesale Auto Outlet in Grand Rapids, is expanding operations just north of his business after acquiring property that houses Al’s Trailer Mart.

On March 29, Wawee closed on seven properties along Leonard Street and White Avenue on Grand Rapids’ west side. The lots make up Al’s Trailer Mart, which has been in business for the last seven years. Wawee purchased the properties from Al’s owner Kenneth Kruh for a total of $3.5 million.

“We’ll take over the property at the end of this month and will start cleanup and do some demolition stuff immediately,” Wawee said. “We’ll revitalize the entire property, keep the existing building and get up to date with the new style of stuff.”

In addition to keeping the existing building on the property, Wawee said he plans to add a used car lot to the site while continuing to sell trailers.

The property was listed before the pandemic and Kruh engaged Wawee, who was looking to acquire property to expand his auto sales business.

“We’re excited to be a big part of the west side and excited to revamp another property; we’ve done several on this side of town,” Wawee said.