GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated entrepreneurial, progressive, innovative and collaborative local business leaders at its 10th annual EPIC awards Wednesday evening.

More than 150 nominations were submitted for consideration, with nine given EPIC awards. The selection committee was comprised of Grand Rapids area business leaders.

Dante Villarreal COURTESY PHOTO

The winners are:

Creative Business of the Year: Green Giftz

Emerging Leader: Kevin Patterson, BDO USA LLP

Excellence in Business (for-profit): Feyen Zylstra LLC

Excellence in Business (nonprofit): John Ball Zoo

Minority-Owned Business of the Year: R&R Mechanical Services LLC

Nonprofit of the Year: Affinity Mentoring

Small Business of the Year: Gordon Water Systems Inc.

Veteran-Owned Business of the Year: Alliant Enterprises LLC

Woman-Owned Business of the Year: Pack Elephant

The awards recognize people who are “leading in growth and innovation, strengthening the business community, enabling collaborating and connections and accomplishing incredible endeavors with a focus on the future,” according to the Chamber.

The Chamber also recognized employers making strides in diversity, equity and inclusion with the Diversity Visionary Awards, which were awarded to Gentex Corp., Praxis Packaging Solutions LLC, Spectrum Health and West Michigan Center for Arts & Technology (WMCAT).

“These are the businesses and organizations that are making Grand Rapids a destination — a great place to live, work and thrive,” Dante Villarreal, vice president of business services for the Grand Rapids Chamber, said in a statement.