Grand Rapids I.T. service provider sells to Indiana consulting firm

GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids-based I.T. services provider Micro Visions Inc. has sold to an Indiana consulting firm in what company executives described as a “natural fit.”

West Lafayette, Ind.-based Business System Solutions Inc. acquired Micro Visions in a deal effective Nov. 1, company officials announced Friday. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Micro Visions owner Julie Lough. COURTESY PHOTO

Founded more than 30 years ago, the woman-owned Micro Visions specializes in managed I.T. services, cybersecurity and cloud services.

Micro Visions founder Julie Lough will take on a new role under the merger, which will also include the Micro Visions staff under the larger organization.

Lough said in a statement that she has known Business System Solutions owner Bill Ooms for nearly six years, and the two have collaborated on “several business matters” during that time.

“We have a like minded dedication to client support and have cultivated very similar business cultures,” Lough said. “It was a natural fit.”

The deal expands Business System Solutions’ (BSS) reach to Michigan, adding to existing company offices in Indiana and Tennessee. Founded in 1995, BSS provides managed I.T. and cybersecurity services for small businesses and nonprofits.

“We are excited to bring on board a great team with great leadership that will provide a wider range of talents and skills to serve our industry,” Ooms said of the Micro Visions acquisition.