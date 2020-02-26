Grand Rapids tech firms merge

Dykstra IT LLC, a provider of fully managed information technology services, recently merged into Quantum Leap Inc., a telecommunications provider.
Staff from Dykstra IT moved into Quantum Leap’s facility on 44th Street in Grand Rapids and founder Drew Dykstra became a partner. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.
Quantum Leap often used Dykstra IT when installing a phone system, said Rob Dykstra, partner and vice president of business development at Quantum Leap, who’s no relation to Dykstra IT’s Drew Dykstra.
Combining the two companies “makes us a true one-stop shopping” destination for I.T. services, Rob Dykstra said.
“We can handle anything from a technology perspective,” he said.
The merger as well expands Quantum Leap’s client base and will help to drive growth, Dykstra said.
