Grandville-based conveyor systems manufacturer acquires local electrical contractor

Turn Key Installation LLC, a Grandville-based contracting company that specializes in conveyor systems, made a recent strategic acquisition by purchasing another West Michigan business.

The company, founded by Bradlee Hager and Matt Chayer in 2011, recently closed on the purchase of J&J Electrical Services Inc., which is located in Muskegon and has eight employees. J&J Electrical Services is an electrical contractor that works with residential, commercial and industrial clients.

By acquiring J&J Electrical Services, Turn Key Installation, headquartered at 3056 Dixie Ave SW, will be able to provide more nuanced project management services for its clients while also expanding its client base. Turn Key designs and installs conveyor systems for companies across the globe, work that includes addressing the electrical needs of those projects.

“We were really pleased when we came across this opportunity,” Turn Key’s Hager said in a statement. “Matt and I were very impressed with the reputation that (J&J Founder) Scott (Janiga) has built up over the years and we’re eager to take both companies to the next level.”

Janiga engaged Grand Rapid-based mergers and acquisitions advisors Calder Capital LLC to finally sell his business and plans to relocate to a warmer climate.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.