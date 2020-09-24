Kent County offers $5 million in grants to businesses that remain closed because of pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS — Some financial relief could be on the way for Kent County businesses that have been forced to shut down because of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders.

Kent County announced today that it would allocate $5 million dollars to support businesses that have been closed by executive order of the governor.

In the same announcement, the county also indicated that it would allocate an additional $750,000 specifically to child care providers.

To qualify for a portion of the $5 million funding, an organization must be a private, for-profit or nonprofit business that is located and registered in Kent County and was closed by one of the executive orders as of Aug. 1, 2020.

Organizations that qualify will be eligible to receive grants that range from $10,000 to $40,000. The grant amount hinges upon factors such as the size of the business, number of employees and operating costs.

Examples of such businesses include performance venues, banquet halls, gyms, indoor entertainment centers, theaters and more.

Businesses that serve as contractors, vendors or suppliers for those affected businesses, and have been severely affected as a result, can also qualify for funds.

“We must take every action to support job creators who are still shuddered [SIC] or had a long-delayed reopening,” Mandy Bolter, Chair of the Kent County Board of Commissioners, said in a statement. “Working with our business owners and economic groups it has become painfully clear we will lose some of these jobs forever if we do not act now.”

Applications for funding can be found on the county’s website.