Lakeshore laundry service firm sells to investor

DOUGLAS — Laundry Tyme, a laundry service company based in Douglas, sold recently to investor Brian Gowen.

The company provides self-serve and full laundry services in its retail spaces in addition to bulk linen service to vacation rentals, bed and breakfasts, and hotels in the area.

Gowen plans to use the existing space and business to start a Zoom Express laundry franchise.

Renovations of the site will include modernization of the space, including machines that are card and Apple Pay operated and a lounge area with “big screen” televisions, wireless internet and smart charging stations, according to Gowen.

“When you see the Zoom Express business model in action, you wonder why anyone would do

it any other way,” Gowen said in a statement. “Laundromats are not usually thought of as high-tech, but modern technology can make the process easier, more enjoyable and more efficient for the average customer.”

James Wiley, the founder of Laundry Tyme and J.I. Wiley Enterprises LLC, decided to sell the Douglas Laundry Tyme location to pursue other interests, according to a statement.

Small Business Deal Advisors LLC, a business brokerage service based in Grand Rapids, advised J.I. Wiley Enterprises, LLC on the sale.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.