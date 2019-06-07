Law firm moving headquarters to Grand Rapids’ First Community Bank building

GRAND RAPIDS — Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC plans to move its Grand Rapids headquarters after purchasing space downtown in the First Community Bank building.

Via an affiliated entity owned by its partners, the Fremont-based criminal defense law firm purchased the 6,000-square-foot fifth floor at 60 Monroe Center St. NW for $1 million on May 24, according to property records.

The seller was 60 Monroe Center LLC, an entity registered to developer Jon Rooks, principal of Muskegon-based Parkland Properties of West Michigan LLC.

The partners plan to build out the new offices and move into the space in December, Gary Springstead, a partner at the firm, told MiBiz.

Springstead Bartish outgrew its current office at 15 Ionia Ave. SW, which it leases, he said. The firm employs seven attorneys overall.

“We’ve expanded quite a bit in the last few years and we’ve run out of space in our current location,” Springstead said. “Grand Rapids has been a great market for us, and we’ve been fortunate to have enough business to keep all of our attorneys fully occupied.”

The building houses First Community Bank on the ground floor, and the upper floors have a mix of offices and condos, Springstead said. The 13-story building was built in 1913 as Grand Rapids Savings Bank.

For its offices, Springstead Bartish plans to blend the building’s historic character with a modern feel.

“We’re doing something that is both traditional in the sense that it fits the decor of the building, but it’s also with a more contemporary law firm-feel as we progress into the future with our firm,” Springstead said.