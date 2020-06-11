MEDC awards $4.3M in COVID-19 relief loans

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has awarded $4.3 million in low-interest relief loans to 74 small businesses statewide affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first round of loans from the $10 million Michigan Small Business Relief Program went to small businesses that collectively employ nearly 1,000 people in 40 counties. The loans are on top of $10 million in grants the MEDC previously awarded to more than 2,700 small businesses statewide.

MEDC CEO Mark Burton COURTESY PHOTO

The Michigan Strategic Fund and MEDC created the grant and loan funds in March to aid small businesses that had to close or have been disrupted by the coronavirus.

The MEDC distributed the relief loans through local economic development organizations. Small businesses can use the funding for working capital to pay payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other expenses incurred in the normal course of business.

“The Michigan Small Business Relief Program loans are intended to provide critical capital to support the health and sustainability of the state’s small businesses, communities and workforce,” MEDC CEO Mark Burton said in a statement. “By collaborating with our local economic development partners, we are able to deliver vital financial resources to small businesses all across Michigan as they work to recover from the loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 virus.”

In West Michigan, 14 small businesses in Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola counties received relief loans through The Right Place Inc. totaling $1 million. Five small businesses in Allegan and Ottawa counties were awarded loans for $300,000 through Lakeshore Advantage.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant challenges to our region’s businesses,” Right Place President and CEO Birgit Klohs said in a statement. “These loans will assist in easing the dramatic financial hardship felt by local businesses.”

West Michigan loan recipients are:

Allegan County

The Sassy Olive, $60,880

Dunes Acquisition Corp., $63,040

Barry County

Thornapple Ophthalmology Associates PC, $50,000

Ionia County

Macker Basketball LLC, $50,000

Saranac Tank LLC, $82,001

Kent County

J & M Construction Services LLC, $66,736

One Beer At A Time, LLC, $115,102

Lake County

Baldwin Creek Lodge LLC, $50,000

Fawn’s Den LLC, $50,000

Mason County

Environmental Advisory Services, Inc., $122,001

Newaygo County

Royal Controls & Process Services LLC, $50,000

Studio City Photography, $50,000

RTS Construction Group LLC, $161,160

Northpointe Companies LLC, $50,000

Oceana County

Powers Motors Sports Inc., $50,000

West Michigan Scoops Inc., $50,000

Ottawa County