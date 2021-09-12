MiBiz names Justine Burdette as associate publisher

GRAND RAPIDS — MiBiz Inc. has selected manufacturing and economic development executive Justine Burdette as the new associate publisher of the regional business publication.

In the role, Burdette will work across the MiBiz team to build the organization’s editorial, sales, audience development and production operations, with an aim of boosting the 33-year-old publication’s efforts to provide high-quality and high-value business journalism in the Western Michigan region.

Burdette

Burdette comes to the role from The Right Place Inc., where she served as vice president. She also ran the Western Michigan office of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center as its regional director. Prior to that, she worked for a national retail chain as a training specialist and as a consultant specializing in performance-based learning.



“I’m excited to have Justine on the team,” said MiBiz Publisher Brian Edwards. “She’s deeply connected with the region’s manufacturing sector, which is the core of our coverage and our audience, but she also brings a breadth of experience in other industries and a track record in operations management, community engagement and talent development.”