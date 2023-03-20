MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: DeVries Jewelers resurrects long-held plan for former Lannings’ restaurant

DeVries Jewelers has resurrected long-held plans to redevelop the former Lannings’ restaurant on Grand Rapids’ west side.

The fourth-generation, family-owned jewelry retailer plans to demolish the former restaurant to make way for a new two-story jewelry retail store, opening a vacancy at the company’s existing nearby location on Leonard Street.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to talk about DeVries’ plan and how it fits into ongoing projects along the Leonard Street corridor.

See here for more MiBiz coverage on the proposal.