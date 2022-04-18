fbpx
Published in Small Business
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Siciliano’s Market transitions to new ownership

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Siciliano's Market transitions to new ownership

BY Monday, April 18, 2022 12:45pm

A Grand Rapids staple for craft beverages and food, Siciliano’s Market Inc. is selling to new owners after nearly 30 years on the city’s west side.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the market’s legacy and how it provided a launching pad for many West Michigan breweries, as well as plans by new operators Tiffany and Dan Sipka.

You can read more about Siciliano’s past and future here.

