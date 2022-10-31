fbpx
MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Small biz group leads opposition to federal rule proposal for ‘gig economy’ workers

BY Monday, October 31, 2022 03:47pm

The Biden administration proposed new rules last month that could have sweeping implications for small business owners who rely on independent contractors.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the proposal, which critics say would limit opportunities for both independent contractors as well as small businesses that rely on them by changing the classification of workers.

The proposal published Oct. 13 in the Federal Register and sent out for public comment until Nov. 28 modifies the legal tests used to determine whether workers are payroll employees or independent contractors classified under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

See here for additional MiBiz coverage about the proposal.

