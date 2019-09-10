MiBiz parent company sells Revue West Michigan to Serendipity Media

GRAND RAPIDS — The parent company of MiBiz has sold its Revue West Michigan title to Serendipity Media LLC, a Grand Rapids-based custom publisher and marketing firm.

The publication joins Serendipity’s other titles, which include West Michigan Woman, After School Today, Groups Today, Teach & Travel, Travel Advisor and Broadway Spotlight.

Revue West Michigan produces a free monthly arts and entertainment guide that’s available at more than 500 locations across the region, including in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek and along the lakeshore.

“Serendipity, not unlike the West Michigan area, has been in growth mode for some time. When the opportunity to purchase Revue was presented, it was just too perfect to pass up,” Kasie Smith, the president of Serendipity Media, said in a statement. “We are excited to build upon Revue’s excellent reputation.”

Started as Music Revue in 1988 by local entrepreneur, musician and satirist Doug Fast, Revue evolved into a go-to resource for the region’s arts, entertainment, dining and drinking culture.

Seller Revue Holding Co. owned the magazine since 2008.

The company expanded the magazine’s cultural arts coverage in 2010 and eventually launched Revue Arts in 2016 to fill the gap created as other organizations slashed their arts reporting.

Revue Arts publishes 20,000 copies each month and provides ongoing theater, music and arts reviews.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve at the helm of Revue for one of its three decades in business,” said former Revue Publisher Brian Edwards, who continues to serve as publisher of MiBiz and as managing director of <engine/>, a web development firm.

“The success and longevity of the magazine reflects the tremendous growth of West Michigan as an arts and entertainment destination, as well as the spectacular talents of Revue’s editors, writers, graphic artists, photographers, illustrators and sales professionals — who all have shared a commitment to producing high-quality magazine journalism,” he said.

As part of the sale, Revue Holding will change its name to MiBiz Inc., Edwards said.

Edwards cited Serendipity Media’s similar culture and values and his respect for Smith, describing the buyer as having “the right fit to continue to elevate Revue in the community.”

Smith said the company remains committed to keeping Revue a viable part of the West Michigan community.

“Many media outlets have been taken over by outside conglomerates, who manage from afar,” Smith added. “We’re thrilled to keep a gem like Revue locally owned.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.