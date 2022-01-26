Native News Online selected to join national BIPOC media network

GRAND RAPIDS — Native News Online, a Grand Rapids-based, Indigenous-led news outlet covering tribal issues nationally, has been selected as the 10th member of URL Media, a national network of media organizations owned and operated by Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

The announcement came Tuesday during the one-year anniversary celebration of URL Media, which was co-founded by Sara Lomax-Reese, CEO of Philadelphia-based WURD Radio, and veteran journalist S. Mitra Kalita, publisher of Epicenter-NYC and a former senior vice president at CNN.

Levi Rickert COURTESY PHOTO

Members of the network, which was formed out of the racial protests of 2020, share content, distribution and other resources to expand revenue and build long-term viability for BIPOC-owned media outlets.

Native News Online was founded in 2011 and is the URL Network’s first Indigenous partner. Inaugural URL members were WURD Radio, Epicenter-NYC, Documented, Scalawag, The Haitian Times, TBN24, Scroll Stack and Palabra. Minneapolis-based Sahan Journal joined the network in May 2021.

“Native News Online has been elevating Native Voices for 11 years. We are excited about our new affiliation with URL Media because we will now be able to uplift other BIPOC voices as well,” Native News Online Publisher Levi Rickert, a member of the Prairie Band of Potawatomi, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing stories, opportunities, ideas and best practices with these high-performing BIPOC publications and their talented teams.”

Native News Online is published by Grand Rapids-based Indian Country Media LLC, which also publishes Tribal Business News.

“We are thrilled to welcome Native News Online as our first Indigenous partner,” Kalita said in a statement. “The truth is that the narrative of America is incomplete without this vital, foundational perspective. We look forward to working to amplify their powerful storytelling and platform.”