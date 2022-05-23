Norton Shores-based Next I.T. acquired by leading cybersecurity firm

NORTON SHORES — A West Michigan information technology service provider has been acquired by a leading cybersecurity and tech firm that executives say will bring more resources and capital backing for growth.

Rockledge, Fla.-based Valeo Networks acquired Norton Shores-based managed service provider Next I.T. LLC, company officials announced today. Next I.T. marks Valeo’s sixth and largest acquisition as it builds out a nationwide network of cybersecurity and I.T. experts to serve its clients.

Next I.T. CEO Eric Ringelberg. COURTESY PHOTO

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

“I am excited for Next I.T. to join Valeo Networks and be part of a larger organization,” Next I.T. founder and CEO Eric Ringelberg said in a statement. “With as much as we have grown over the past 21 years and having robust I.T. services in place, this was the natural next step for our continued growth. The Valeo leadership team really stood out to me in offering a true partnership, holding the same values, and having a track record of keeping its acquired companies intact.”

Ringelberg added that the deal will allow Next I.T.’s continued growth in the Midwest with the “resources, capital backing, and collaboration that Valeo Networks provides.”

Ringelberg started Next I.T. from his home’s basement in 2001. The company has offices in Norton Shores, Kalamazoo and Traverse City, and will continue operations as Next I.T. (A Valeo Networks Company).

Next I.T.’s “deep skill set and broad expertise will be an excellent fit within our organization, as we continue to advance our nationwide growth strategy,” said Travis Mack, CEO of Valeo Networks, which ranks among the top 5 percent of revenue-generating managed security service providers (MSSP) in the United States. “As with each of our divisions, we will partner with Next I.T. to strengthen resources and capabilities in cybersecurity, managed services, cloud solutions, and compliance.”