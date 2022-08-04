PE-backed Heartland Home Services continues Midwest growth with latest acquisition

Heartland Home Services LLC, a private equity-backed HVAC, plumbing and electrical home service provider, has added a second Wisconsin-based firm to its portfolio of companies in recent months.

Following the recent acquisition of The Thielmann Group, Heartland Home Services officials announced today that the company has acquired Hurlburt Heating, AC & Plumbing of western Wisconsin. Hurlburt has been family-owned and operated since 1959.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than the team at Hurlburt Heating, AC & Plumbing. Their dedication to their workforce and their community involvement embodies what we aspire to here at Heartland. Together we will accelerate the potential of their operation by sharing our combined strength,” Heartland Home Services CEO Bill Viveen said in an announcement of the deal. “We are stronger with this team on our side.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Hurlburt owners Greg and Amy Mericle — along with the company’s management team and technicians — will stay on with the company.

Heartland Home Services — which is owned by New York City-based private equity firm The Jordan Co. — has now announced a half dozen deals in 2022, gradually expanding its Midwestern reach after acquisitions this year in Cincinnati, St. Louis, Kansas City and the Chicagoland area.

Heartland’s brands also include Grandville-based Vredevoogd Heating & Cooling, Walker-based Schaafsma Heating & Cooling and Hager Fox Heating & Cooling in Lansing.