PE-backed Northern Michigan web hosting firm acquires web developer

TRAVERSE CITY — Private equity-backed CloudAccess LLC, a Northern Michigan-based cloud hosting provider, has completed the add-on acquisition of Miller Media Inc.

The 30-year-old Bloomfield Hills-based Miller Media provides web development and search engine optimization. The digital marketing agency focuses on internet-based strategies, usability, design and website development.

The deal will allow teams at both companies to expand service offerings, according to a statement.

“Combining the expertise and assets from each company presents significant opportunities for growth,” CloudAccess CEO Jonathan Gafill said in a statement.

Traverse City-based CloudAccess also operates an office in Poland and has remote workers in Vietnam, according to its website. The company specializes in hosting and supporting Joomla and WordPress content management systems and hosts more than 15,000 websites, according to a statement.

Miller Media CEO Dan Miller said the deal makes for a “tremendous opportunity” for the combined organizations, noting the new partnership also has synergies for both companies.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

CloudAccess is a portfolio company of New York City-based Cloud Equity Group LLC, a private equity and investment management firm focused on companies in web hosting and cloud-based infrastructure. The firm specializes in acquiring privately held companies in the lower middle market that operate with unlevered free cash flow and have the potential for exponential growth.

Cloud Equity Group acquired CloudAccess in 2016.