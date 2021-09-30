Performance Plus adds 8 auto service stores with acquisition of Muskegon-based Van’s Car Wash

WYOMING — Performance Plus Quick Oil Change Centers Inc. has added to its portfolio of oil change and car wash stores with the acquisition of Muskegon-based Van’s Car Wash Inc.

Performance Plus — which is headquartered at 2225 28th Street SW in Wyoming and has dozens of stores across Michigan — on Thursday announced the acquisition of Van’s, which operates eight stores in the greater Muskegon area. Performance Plus will now have 46 stores.

“We’re excited to expand our presence into these great markets and welcome Van’s team members into the Performance Plus family,” Performance Plus President Kyle Klingenberg said in a statement. “We intend to demonstrate a continuing focus of delivering high-value lubrication and car washes with a courteous smile.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Van’s was founded in 1930 by the Vanderstelt family as a full-service gas station and expanded into quick lube service centers in the 1980s under third-generation owner Jerry Vanderstelt.

Also a family-owned business, Performance Plus was founded by Steve Klingenberg in 1980 as a single store in Holland. The company has expanded to 38 locations in Michigan under the leadership of Klingenberg’s sons, Kyle and Justin.