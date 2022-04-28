Plainwell asphalt service provider Tustin’s sells to individual investor

PLAINWELL — Ownership of asphalt maintenance service company Tustin’s Asphalt Sealing Inc. is changing hands.

The Plainwell-based business with 20 employees this week announced that it has been sold to individual investor Brian Holt, the former vice president of marketing for SpartanNash Co. who currently works as a consultant.

Tustin’s works with residential, commercial and industrial clients to provide services including sealcoating, crack filling, patching and both asphalt removal and replacement.

Holt currently works as chief marketing officer for Houston-based Chief Outsiders LLC, which teams up with companies nationwide to serve as a third party CMO. Holt specializes in working with retail and wholesale companies.

Tustin’s Asphalt Sealing was founded in 1973 by Jeff Tustin, who served as president of the company for nearly 50 years. Jeff and his wife, Michelle, who also works within the company, will transition to retirement after tapping Grand Rapids-based M&A advisers Calder Capital LLC to guide the sale of the company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.