Relief fund offers grants to downtown Holland, Zeeland businesses

HOLLAND — The Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce created a relief fund to aid small restaurants and retailers in downtown Holland and Zeeland hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formed with the Now for the Next Fund of the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area, the Chamber’s Downtown Relief Fund has up to $150,000 available and will provide grants of $10,000 or less. Contributions to the fund came from individuals, companies and foundations.

West Coast Chamber President Jane Clark COURTESY PHOTO

“Through the years, our downtown businesses have been there for us. They are part of what makes our area unique and special. This is one way that we are attempting to help them weather this storm and maintain the health and vibrancy of our downtown districts,” West Coast Chamber President Jane Clark said in a statement.

Recipients can use the grants for working capital to pay payroll, expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utilities or “similar expenses that occur in its ordinary course of business,” according to the Chamber. The funds cannot go to “payment for expenses otherwise paid for by insurance or other reimbursements, or income replacement payments, such as payments of lost wages, lost business income, or unemployment compensation,” the Chamber said in an announcement.

Applicants for a grant must:

Have experienced a financial hardship and currently be in financial need as a result of COVID-19

Have been in business at least three years

Be a restaurant or retailer located in the Holland DDA District or Zeeland Shopping Area Redevelopment Board district

Additional information and applications are from the Michigan West Coast Chamber of Commerce website in its Coronavirus Business Toolkit. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, May 18.